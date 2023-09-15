Friday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) and the St. Louis Cardinals (65-81) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on September 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-9) to the mound, while Zack Thompson (5-5) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Phillies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Philadelphia and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

The Phillies have been favorites in 96 games this season and won 56 (58.3%) of those contests.

This season Philadelphia has won 33 of its 56 games, or 58.9%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Phillies.

Philadelphia has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 714.

The Phillies' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 5-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Cardinals have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (44.6%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (666 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 10 Marlins L 5-4 Ranger Suárez vs Steven Okert September 11 Braves L 10-8 Taijuan Walker vs Charlie Morton September 11 Braves W 7-5 Michael Lorenzen vs Kyle Wright September 12 Braves L 7-6 Zack Wheeler vs Max Fried September 13 Braves L 4-1 Cristopher Sanchez vs Spencer Strider September 15 @ Cardinals - Aaron Nola vs Zack Thompson September 16 @ Cardinals - Ranger Suárez vs Miles Mikolas September 17 @ Cardinals - Taijuan Walker vs Dakota Hudson September 18 @ Braves - Zack Wheeler vs Kyle Wright September 19 @ Braves - Cristopher Sanchez vs Max Fried September 20 @ Braves - Aaron Nola vs Spencer Strider

Cardinals Schedule