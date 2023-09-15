At +750, the Philadelphia Eagles sport the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 15.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -125

-125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +750

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Eagles games.

Philadelphia was a tough matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (third-best with 389.1 yards per game) and total defense (second-best with 301.5 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Eagles went 7-2 at home last year and 7-1 away from home.

When the underdog, Philadelphia was winless (0-1). But when favored put together a 14-1 record.

The Eagles were 4-2 in the NFC East and 9-3 in the NFC as a whole.

Eagles Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Jalen Hurts threw for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.5%.

Hurts also ran for 760 yards and 13 TDs.

In the passing game, A.J. Brown scored 11 TDs, hauling in 88 balls for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game).

In 13 games with the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota passed for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

DeVonta Smith had 95 catches for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Haason Reddick helped lead the way with 49 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +6600 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +6600 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers - +12500 4 October 1 Commanders - +10000 5 October 8 @ Rams - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +5000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1600 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +10000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1000 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +650 12 November 26 Bills - +900 13 December 3 49ers - +700 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1000 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +5000 16 December 25 Giants - +8000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +50000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +8000

