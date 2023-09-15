Louisiana High School Football Live Streams in Calcasieu Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
DeQuincy High School at South Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Longville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sam Houston High School at Barbe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
