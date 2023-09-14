The Houston Texans right now have the second-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +40000.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Houston Betting Insights

Houston covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, seven Texans games went over the point total.

With 283.5 yards of total offense per game (second-worst) and 379.5 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), Houston struggled on both sides of the ball last season.

The Texans were winless at home last season, but they picked up three wins on the road.

In the AFC South the Texans were 3-2-1, and in the conference overall they went 3-8-1.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills passed for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game), completing 61.0% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Mills scored two touchdowns and accumulated 108 yards.

Devin Singletary rushed for 819 yards (51.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games for the Bills last season.

Also, Singletary had 38 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games a season ago, Dameon Pierce ran for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four TDs.

In 15 games played for the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz had 57 receptions for 577 yards (38.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

On defense last year, Jalen Pitre helped keep opposing offenses in check with five interceptions to go with 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended in 17 games.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1600 2 September 17 Colts - +25000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars - +2000 4 October 1 Steelers - +6600 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +5000 6 October 15 Saints - +3000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +20000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +12500 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1400 11 November 19 Cardinals - +50000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +2000 13 December 3 Broncos - +8000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +5000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +10000 16 December 24 Browns - +1800 17 December 31 Titans - +10000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +25000

