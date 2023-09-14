Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Baltimore Ravens have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl, seventh-ranked in the league as of September 14.
Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Ravens and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.
- Baltimore ranked 16th in total offense (338.8 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Last year the Ravens were 5-3 at home and 5-4 away.
- Baltimore collected eight wins as the favorite in 12 games last season, and won twice (in five opportunities) as an underdog.
- In the AFC North the Ravens were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Ravens Impact Players
- In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.
- On the ground, Jackson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 764 yards.
- In the passing game, Mark Andrews scored five TDs, hauling in 73 balls for 847 yards (56.5 per game).
- In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- In nine games, Gus Edwards ran for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and three TDs.
- On defense last year, Roquan Smith helped lead the charge with three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.
Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Ravens Player Futures
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+40000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1400
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|-
|+25000
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+1800
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+1400
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+700
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of September 14 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.