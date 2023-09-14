The Baltimore Ravens have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl, seventh-ranked in the league as of September 14.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Ravens and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Baltimore ranked 16th in total offense (338.8 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last year the Ravens were 5-3 at home and 5-4 away.

Baltimore collected eight wins as the favorite in 12 games last season, and won twice (in five opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC North the Ravens were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Ravens Impact Players

In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.

On the ground, Jackson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 764 yards.

In the passing game, Mark Andrews scored five TDs, hauling in 73 balls for 847 yards (56.5 per game).

In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In nine games, Gus Edwards ran for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and three TDs.

On defense last year, Roquan Smith helped lead the charge with three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +40000 2 September 17 @ Bengals - +1400 3 September 24 Colts - +25000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +1800 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +6600 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +1800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +5000 10 November 12 Browns - +1800 11 November 16 Bengals - +1400 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +10000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +700 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1600 18 January 7 Steelers - +6600

Odds are current as of September 14 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.