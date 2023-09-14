In Week 2 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), Rashaad Penny and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

Penny amassed 346 yards rushing on 57 attempts (69.2 yards per game), with two TDs last year.

Penny vs. the Vikings

Penny vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games On the ground, one player racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Vikings last season.

Against Minnesota last season, 14 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the ground game, the Vikings allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

The Vikings had the 20th-ranked run defense in the league after allowing 123.1 rushing yards per game last season.

Penny and the Eagles will play the NFL's 23rd-ranked rushing defense from a year ago in terms of touchdowns conceded (18).

Eagles Player Previews

Rashaad Penny Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 29.5 (-118)

Penny Rushing Insights

Penny went over his rushing yards total twice in five opportunities last season.

The Eagles threw the ball on 49.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 50.4% of the time. Their offense was second in the NFL in points scored.

Penny had a rushing touchdown in one game last season, and had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

Penny's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Broncos 9/12/2022 Week 1 12 ATT / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/18/2022 Week 2 6 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/25/2022 Week 3 14 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/2/2022 Week 4 17 ATT / 151 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/9/2022 Week 5 8 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

