Philadelphia Eagles receiver Quez Watkins will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 2 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 14th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 169 per game.

On 51 targets, Watkins accumulated 354 receiving yards on 33 receptions with three TDs last year, averaging 20.8 yards per game.

Watkins vs. the Vikings

Watkins vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 69 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 69 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Minnesota allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Vikings allowed 21 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Minnesota last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The 265.6 passing yards the Vikings allowed on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the pass.

The Vikings allowed 23 passing touchdowns (1.4 per game) last season to rank 14th in NFL play.

Eagles Player Previews

Quez Watkins Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (0)

Watkins Receiving Insights

In seven of his 15 games last season (46.7%), Watkins went over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 354 receiving yards on 51 targets last season, he was 91st in the league (6.9 yards per target).

Watkins had a receiving touchdown in three of 16 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Watkins' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 9/19/2022 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 69 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/25/2022 Week 3 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/2/2022 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/9/2022 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2022 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/30/2022 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/3/2022 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/14/2022 Week 10 4 TAR / 4 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/20/2022 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/27/2022 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/4/2022 Week 13 6 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2022 Week 14 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/18/2022 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/24/2022 Week 16 5 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 1/1/2023 Week 17 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/8/2023 Week 18 4 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

