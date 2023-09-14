Quez Watkins Week 2 Preview vs. the Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles receiver Quez Watkins will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 2 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 14th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 169 per game.
On 51 targets, Watkins accumulated 354 receiving yards on 33 receptions with three TDs last year, averaging 20.8 yards per game.
Watkins vs. the Vikings
- Watkins vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 69 REC YPG / REC TD
- Through the air, Minnesota allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.
- The Vikings allowed 21 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.
- Against Minnesota last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- The 265.6 passing yards the Vikings allowed on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the pass.
- The Vikings allowed 23 passing touchdowns (1.4 per game) last season to rank 14th in NFL play.
Eagles Player Previews
Quez Watkins Receiving Props vs. the Vikings
- Receiving Yards: 13.5 (0)
Watkins Receiving Insights
- In seven of his 15 games last season (46.7%), Watkins went over on receiving yards prop bets.
- With 354 receiving yards on 51 targets last season, he was 91st in the league (6.9 yards per target).
- Watkins had a receiving touchdown in three of 16 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Watkins' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Vikings
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 69 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cardinals
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|11/3/2022
|Week 9
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|11/14/2022
|Week 10
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cowboys
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|5 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Saints
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. 49ers
|1/29/2023
|Conf. Championship
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chiefs
|2/12/2023
|Super Bowl
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
