Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be up against the Minnesota Vikings and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 2, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Hurts threw for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), completing 66.5% of his throws (306-for-460), with 22 TDs and six INTs last season. In addition Hurts ran for 13 touchdowns and picked up 50.7 yards on the ground per game.

Hurts vs. the Vikings

Hurts vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 333 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 333 PASS YPG / PASS TD Last year, Minnesota allowed eight quarterbacks to record more than 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Vikings last year.

Through the air last season, Minnesota gave up two or more touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

Last year, the Vikings allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

The 265.6 yards per game given up by the Vikings through the air last season were the 31st-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Vikings allowed 23 passing touchdowns (1.4 per game) last year to rank 14th in league play.

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs. the Vikings

Passing Yards: 248.5 (0)

248.5 (0) Passing TDs: 1.5 (0)

Hurts Passing Insights

Hurts hit the over on his passing yards total in six games last year (40.0% of total opportunities).

The Eagles, who ranked second in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 49.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.4% of the time.

Hurts averaged 8 yards per pass attempt last season, third in the league.

In 10 of 15 games last season, Hurts threw a touchdown pass. And eight of those games included multiple TD passes.

Jalen Hurts Rushing Props vs the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (0)

Hurts Rushing Insights

Hurts hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in seven of his 15 opportunities last season (46.7%).

In nine games last season, Hurts ran for at least one touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.

Hurts' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 9/11/2022 Week 1 18-for-32 / 243 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 17 ATT / 90 YDS / 1 TD vs. Vikings 9/19/2022 Week 2 26-for-31 / 333 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 11 ATT / 57 YDS / 2 TDs at Commanders 9/25/2022 Week 3 22-for-35 / 340 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/2/2022 Week 4 16-for-25 / 204 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 16 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD at Cardinals 10/9/2022 Week 5 26-for-36 / 239 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 15 ATT / 61 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2022 Week 6 15-for-25 / 155 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/30/2022 Week 8 19-for-28 / 285 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/3/2022 Week 9 21-for-27 / 243 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/14/2022 Week 10 17-for-26 / 175 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 28 YDS / 1 TD at Colts 11/20/2022 Week 11 18-for-25 / 190 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 16 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD vs. Packers 11/27/2022 Week 12 16-for-28 / 153 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 17 ATT / 157 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/4/2022 Week 13 29-for-39 / 380 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 12 YDS / 1 TD at Giants 12/11/2022 Week 14 21-for-31 / 217 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 77 YDS / 1 TD at Bears 12/18/2022 Week 15 22-for-37 / 315 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 17 ATT / 61 YDS / 3 TDs vs. Giants 1/8/2023 Week 18 20-for-35 / 229 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/21/2023 Divisional 16-for-24 / 154 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD vs. 49ers 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 15-for-25 / 121 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD vs. Chiefs 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 27-for-38 / 304 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 15 ATT / 70 YDS / 3 TDs

