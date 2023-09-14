Jalen Hurts Week 2 Preview vs. the Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be up against the Minnesota Vikings and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 2, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.
Hurts threw for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), completing 66.5% of his throws (306-for-460), with 22 TDs and six INTs last season. In addition Hurts ran for 13 touchdowns and picked up 50.7 yards on the ground per game.
Hurts vs. the Vikings
- Hurts vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 333 PASS YPG / PASS TD
- Last year, Minnesota allowed eight quarterbacks to record more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- 15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Vikings last year.
- Through the air last season, Minnesota gave up two or more touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.
- Last year, the Vikings allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.
- The 265.6 yards per game given up by the Vikings through the air last season were the 31st-ranked pass defense in NFL play.
- The Vikings allowed 23 passing touchdowns (1.4 per game) last year to rank 14th in league play.
Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs. the Vikings
- Passing Yards: 248.5 (0)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (0)
Hurts Passing Insights
- Hurts hit the over on his passing yards total in six games last year (40.0% of total opportunities).
- The Eagles, who ranked second in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 49.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.4% of the time.
- Hurts averaged 8 yards per pass attempt last season, third in the league.
- In 10 of 15 games last season, Hurts threw a touchdown pass. And eight of those games included multiple TD passes.
Jalen Hurts Rushing Props vs the Vikings
- Rushing Yards: 45.5 (0)
Hurts Rushing Insights
- Hurts hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in seven of his 15 opportunities last season (46.7%).
- In nine games last season, Hurts ran for at least one touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.
Hurts' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Lions
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|18-for-32 / 243 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|17 ATT / 90 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Vikings
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|26-for-31 / 333 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|11 ATT / 57 YDS / 2 TDs
|at Commanders
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|22-for-35 / 340 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|9 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|16-for-25 / 204 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT
|16 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD
|at Cardinals
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|26-for-36 / 239 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|15 ATT / 61 YDS / 2 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|15-for-25 / 155 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|9 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|19-for-28 / 285 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|11/3/2022
|Week 9
|21-for-27 / 243 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|9 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|11/14/2022
|Week 10
|17-for-26 / 175 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|6 ATT / 28 YDS / 1 TD
|at Colts
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|18-for-25 / 190 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|16 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Packers
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|16-for-28 / 153 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|17 ATT / 157 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|29-for-39 / 380 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|5 ATT / 12 YDS / 1 TD
|at Giants
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|21-for-31 / 217 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|7 ATT / 77 YDS / 1 TD
|at Bears
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|22-for-37 / 315 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs
|17 ATT / 61 YDS / 3 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|20-for-35 / 229 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT
|9 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/21/2023
|Divisional
|16-for-24 / 154 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|9 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. 49ers
|1/29/2023
|Conf. Championship
|15-for-25 / 121 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|11 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Chiefs
|2/12/2023
|Super Bowl
|27-for-38 / 304 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|15 ATT / 70 YDS / 3 TDs
