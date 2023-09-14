Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith will be up against the Minnesota Vikings and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 2, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Smith filled up his receiving stat line last year, collecting 95 receptions for 1,196 yards and seven TDs. He was targeted 136 times and produced 70.4 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smith and the Eagles with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith vs. the Vikings

Smith vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 80 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 80 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Minnesota allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Vikings gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Minnesota allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Vikings were the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the pass last year. They gave up 265.6 passing yards per game.

The Vikings allowed 23 TDs in the passing game last year (1.4 per game) to rank 14th among NFL defenses.

Watch Eagles vs Vikings on Fubo!

DeVonta Smith Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 63.5 (0)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smith with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith went over on receiving yards prop bets in 58.8% of his games (10 of 17) last year.

He averaged 8.8 yards per target last year (26th in league), racking up 1,196 yards on 136 passes thrown to him.

In six of 17 games last season, Smith had a receiving touchdown (and he had one game with multiple receiving TDs).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smith's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 9/19/2022 Week 2 7 TAR / 7 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/25/2022 Week 3 12 TAR / 8 REC / 169 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/9/2022 Week 5 11 TAR / 10 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2022 Week 6 5 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/30/2022 Week 8 8 TAR / 5 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/3/2022 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/14/2022 Week 10 8 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/20/2022 Week 11 9 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/27/2022 Week 12 9 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/4/2022 Week 13 8 TAR / 5 REC / 102 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2022 Week 14 8 TAR / 5 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/18/2022 Week 15 8 TAR / 5 REC / 126 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/24/2022 Week 16 12 TAR / 8 REC / 113 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 1/1/2023 Week 17 13 TAR / 9 REC / 115 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/8/2023 Week 18 8 TAR / 7 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/21/2023 Divisional 10 TAR / 6 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 3 TAR / 2 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 9 TAR / 7 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.