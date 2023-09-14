Philadelphia Eagles receiver Dallas Goedert will face the Minnesota Vikings and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 2, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Goedert's stat line last season included 55 catches for 702 yards and three TDs, averaging 58.5 yards per game on 69 targets.

Goedert vs. the Vikings

Goedert vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 82 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 82 REC YPG / REC TD Against Minnesota last season, six players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Vikings last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Minnesota gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

The 265.6 passing yards the Vikings yielded on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the pass.

The Vikings allowed 23 passing touchdowns (1.4 per game) last year to rank 14th in league play.

Dallas Goedert Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 42.5 (0)

Goedert Receiving Insights

In nine of his 12 games (75.0%) last season, Goedert hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 69 throws last season, averaging 10.2 yards per target (third in league).

Goedert had a receiving touchdown in three of 12 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Goedert's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 9/19/2022 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/2/2022 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/9/2022 Week 5 9 TAR / 8 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2022 Week 6 6 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/30/2022 Week 8 6 TAR / 6 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/3/2022 Week 9 9 TAR / 8 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/14/2022 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/24/2022 Week 16 3 TAR / 3 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 1/1/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/8/2023 Week 18 7 TAR / 6 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/21/2023 Divisional 5 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 6 TAR / 5 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 7 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

