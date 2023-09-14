Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift has a tough matchup in Week 2 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 73.0 per game.

Last year Swift ran for 38.7 yards per game and averaged 27.8 receiving yards per game. He also scored eight TDs.

Swift vs. the Vikings

Swift vs the Vikings (since 2021): 3 GP / 34.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 34.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD In the ground game, one player picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Vikings last season.

In terms of run defense, Minnesota allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

The Vikings gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

The Vikings gave up 123.1 rushing yards per game last season to be the NFL's 20th-ranked run defense.

A season ago, the Vikings ranked 23rd in league play in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Eagles Player Previews

D'Andre Swift Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 33.5 (-118)

Swift Rushing Insights

Swift hit his rushing yards over in 50.0% of his opportunities (six of 12 games) last year.

The Eagles ran 49.6% passing plays and 50.4% running plays last year. They were second in the NFL in scoring.

Swift ran for a touchdown in five games last season, but did not score more than one in a single game.

Swift's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Eagles 9/11/2022 Week 1 15 ATT / 144 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/18/2022 Week 2 5 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD at Vikings 9/25/2022 Week 3 7 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/30/2022 Week 8 5 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD vs. Packers 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/13/2022 Week 10 6 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/20/2022 Week 11 5 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/24/2022 Week 12 5 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/4/2022 Week 13 14 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/11/2022 Week 14 6 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/18/2022 Week 15 8 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 5 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 1/1/2023 Week 17 11 ATT / 78 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD at Packers 1/8/2023 Week 18 6 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs

