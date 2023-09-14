Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott has a difficult matchup in Week 2 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 73 per game.

Scott rushed for 217 yards and three TDs last year.

Scott vs. the Vikings

Scott vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 19 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 19 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Looking at run defense, the Vikings yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to one player last season.

In terms of run defense, Minnesota allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

In the ground game, the Vikings allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Scott will see the Vikings squad that gave up 123.1 rushing yards per game last season and was 20th-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.

The Eagles are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked rushing defense in terms of touchdowns allowed (18 TDs conceded a season ago).

Eagles Player Previews

Boston Scott Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-115)

Scott Rushing Insights

Scott did not hit the over on his rushing yards total in two opportunities last year.

The Eagles, who were second in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 49.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.4% of the time.

Scott ran for a touchdown in three games last year, but did not score more than one in a single game.

Boston Scott Receiving Props vs the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-105)

Scott Receiving Insights

Scott went over on prop bets for receiving yards in each of his zero opportunities last season.

Last season he racked up 2.5 yards per target (six targets, 15 yards).

Scott did not catch a touchdown pass last year (in 13 games).

Scott's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Lions 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 ATT / 10 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 9/19/2022 Week 2 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/25/2022 Week 3 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2022 Week 6 6 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/30/2022 Week 8 7 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/3/2022 Week 9 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/14/2022 Week 10 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/20/2022 Week 11 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/27/2022 Week 12 3 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/4/2022 Week 13 6 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2022 Week 14 6 ATT / 33 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 1/1/2023 Week 17 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/8/2023 Week 18 9 ATT / 54 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/21/2023 Divisional 6 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 6 ATT / 21 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

