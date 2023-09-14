Boston Scott Week 2 Preview vs. the Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott has a difficult matchup in Week 2 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 73 per game.
Scott rushed for 217 yards and three TDs last year.
Scott vs. the Vikings
- Scott vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 19 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- Looking at run defense, the Vikings yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to one player last season.
- In terms of run defense, Minnesota allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.
- In the ground game, the Vikings allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.
- Scott will see the Vikings squad that gave up 123.1 rushing yards per game last season and was 20th-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.
- The Eagles are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked rushing defense in terms of touchdowns allowed (18 TDs conceded a season ago).
Eagles Player Previews
Boston Scott Rushing Props vs. the Vikings
- Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-115)
Scott Rushing Insights
- Scott did not hit the over on his rushing yards total in two opportunities last year.
- The Eagles, who were second in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 49.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.4% of the time.
- Scott ran for a touchdown in three games last year, but did not score more than one in a single game.
Boston Scott Receiving Props vs the Vikings
- Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-105)
Scott Receiving Insights
- Scott went over on prop bets for receiving yards in each of his zero opportunities last season.
- Last season he racked up 2.5 yards per target (six targets, 15 yards).
- Scott did not catch a touchdown pass last year (in 13 games).
Scott's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Lions
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|4 ATT / 10 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|6 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|7 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|11/3/2022
|Week 9
|1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|11/14/2022
|Week 10
|1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|3 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|6 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|6 ATT / 33 YDS / 1 TD
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Saints
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|9 ATT / 54 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/21/2023
|Divisional
|6 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. 49ers
|1/29/2023
|Conf. Championship
|6 ATT / 21 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chiefs
|2/12/2023
|Super Bowl
|3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
