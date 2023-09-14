A.J. Brown has a decent matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Vikings have given up 169 passing yards per game, 14th in the NFL.

Brown was the most prolific pass-catcher among the current Eagles last season, as the fifth-year man was targeted 145 times and had 88 catches for 1,496 yards (88 ypg) with 11 TDs.

Brown vs. the Vikings

Brown vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 69 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 69 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Minnesota gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Vikings allowed 21 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Minnesota last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The Vikings were the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the pass last season. They gave up 265.6 passing yards per game.

The Vikings' defense ranked 14th in league play last year by allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 72.5 (0)

Brown Receiving Insights

In nine of his 17 games last season (52.9%), Brown hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 145 throws last year, averaging 10.3 yards per target (second in league).

In eight of 17 games last season, Brown had a receiving touchdown (and he had two games with multiple touchdown catches).

Brown's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 9/11/2022 Week 1 13 TAR / 10 REC / 155 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 9/19/2022 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/25/2022 Week 3 10 TAR / 5 REC / 85 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/2/2022 Week 4 7 TAR / 5 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/9/2022 Week 5 7 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2022 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/30/2022 Week 8 10 TAR / 6 REC / 156 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/3/2022 Week 9 6 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/14/2022 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/20/2022 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/27/2022 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/4/2022 Week 13 10 TAR / 8 REC / 119 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2022 Week 14 6 TAR / 4 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/18/2022 Week 15 16 TAR / 9 REC / 181 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/24/2022 Week 16 8 TAR / 6 REC / 103 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 1/1/2023 Week 17 9 TAR / 4 REC / 97 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/8/2023 Week 18 10 TAR / 4 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/21/2023 Divisional 6 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 8 TAR / 6 REC / 96 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

