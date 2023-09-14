A.J. Brown has a decent matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Vikings have given up 169 passing yards per game, 14th in the NFL.

Brown was the most prolific pass-catcher among the current Eagles last season, as the fifth-year man was targeted 145 times and had 88 catches for 1,496 yards (88 ypg) with 11 TDs.

Brown vs. the Vikings

  • Brown vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 69 REC YPG / REC TD
  • Through the air, Minnesota gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.
  • The Vikings allowed 21 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.
  • Against Minnesota last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.
  • The Vikings were the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the pass last season. They gave up 265.6 passing yards per game.
  • The Vikings' defense ranked 14th in league play last year by allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

  • Receiving Yards: 72.5 (0)

Brown Receiving Insights

  • In nine of his 17 games last season (52.9%), Brown hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.
  • He was targeted on 145 throws last year, averaging 10.3 yards per target (second in league).
  • In eight of 17 games last season, Brown had a receiving touchdown (and he had two games with multiple touchdown catches).

Brown's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats
at Lions 9/11/2022 Week 1 13 TAR / 10 REC / 155 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Vikings 9/19/2022 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
at Commanders 9/25/2022 Week 3 10 TAR / 5 REC / 85 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Jaguars 10/2/2022 Week 4 7 TAR / 5 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
at Cardinals 10/9/2022 Week 5 7 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Cowboys 10/16/2022 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Steelers 10/30/2022 Week 8 10 TAR / 6 REC / 156 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
at Texans 11/3/2022 Week 9 6 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Commanders 11/14/2022 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
at Colts 11/20/2022 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Packers 11/27/2022 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Titans 12/4/2022 Week 13 10 TAR / 8 REC / 119 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
at Giants 12/11/2022 Week 14 6 TAR / 4 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
at Bears 12/18/2022 Week 15 16 TAR / 9 REC / 181 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
at Cowboys 12/24/2022 Week 16 8 TAR / 6 REC / 103 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Saints 1/1/2023 Week 17 9 TAR / 4 REC / 97 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Giants 1/8/2023 Week 18 10 TAR / 4 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Giants 1/21/2023 Divisional 6 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. 49ers 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Chiefs 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 8 TAR / 6 REC / 96 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

