The Houston Texans right now have the second-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +40000.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Houston Betting Insights

Houston compiled an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.

Texans games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

With 283.5 yards of total offense per game (second-worst) and 379.5 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), Houston was outplayed on both sides of the ball last year.

Last season the Texans picked up three wins away from home but lost every game at home.

In the AFC South the Texans were 3-2-1, and in the conference as a whole they went 3-8-1.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills had 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 61.0% of his throws for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game).

Also, Mills rushed for 108 yards and two TDs.

On the ground with the Bills last season, Devin Singletary scored five touchdowns and accumulated 819 yards (51.2 per game).

In the passing game, Singletary scored one touchdown, with 38 receptions for 280 yards.

Dameon Pierce ran for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game with the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).

On defense last year, Jalen Pitre helped set the tone with five interceptions to go with 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended in 17 games.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1600 2 September 17 Colts - +25000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars - +2000 4 October 1 Steelers - +6600 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +5000 6 October 15 Saints - +3000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +20000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +12500 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1400 11 November 19 Cardinals - +50000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +2000 13 December 3 Broncos - +8000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +5000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +10000 16 December 24 Browns - +1800 17 December 31 Titans - +10000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +25000

