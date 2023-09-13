The Baltimore Ravens at the moment have +1600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore put together a 7-9-1 record against the spread last season.

Ravens games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Baltimore put up 338.8 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 16th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked ninth, surrendering 324.3 yards per game.

The Ravens collected five wins at home last year and five on the road.

When the underdog, Baltimore had just two victories (2-3) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 8-4.

In the AFC North the Ravens were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Ravens Impact Players

In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.

In addition, Jackson rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.

Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

In nine games, Gus Edwards ran for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and three TDs.

Roquan Smith totaled three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +40000 2 September 17 @ Bengals - +1400 3 September 24 Colts - +25000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +1800 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +6600 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +1800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +5000 10 November 12 Browns - +1800 11 November 16 Bengals - +1400 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +10000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +700 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1600 18 January 7 Steelers - +6600

