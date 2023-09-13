Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens at the moment have +1600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore put together a 7-9-1 record against the spread last season.
- Ravens games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.
- Baltimore put up 338.8 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 16th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked ninth, surrendering 324.3 yards per game.
- The Ravens collected five wins at home last year and five on the road.
- When the underdog, Baltimore had just two victories (2-3) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 8-4.
- In the AFC North the Ravens were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Ravens Impact Players
- In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.
- In addition, Jackson rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.
- Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.
- Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.
- In nine games, Gus Edwards ran for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and three TDs.
- Roquan Smith totaled three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+40000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1400
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|-
|+25000
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+1800
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+1400
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+700
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
