At +800, the Philadelphia Eagles sport the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 13.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -110

-110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

A total of 10 Eagles games last season hit the over.

Philadelphia was a tough matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (third-best with 389.1 yards per game) and total defense (second-best with 301.5 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Eagles had seven wins at home last season and seven away.

As the underdog, Philadelphia lost every game (0-1). But as the favorite put together a 14-1 record.

The Eagles were 9-3 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Eagles Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Jalen Hurts threw for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.5%.

On the ground, Hurts scored 13 touchdowns and accumulated 760 yards.

In the passing game, A.J. Brown scored 11 TDs, hauling in 88 balls for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game).

In 13 games with the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

In the passing game, DeVonta Smith scored seven TDs, catching 95 balls for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Haason Reddick posted 49 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and 16 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +6600 2 September 14 Vikings - +5000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers - +12500 4 October 1 Commanders - +10000 5 October 8 @ Rams - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +5000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1600 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +10000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1000 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +650 12 November 26 Bills - +900 13 December 3 49ers - +700 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1000 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +5000 16 December 25 Giants - +8000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +50000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +8000

Odds are current as of September 13 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.