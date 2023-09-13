Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Athletics on September 13, 2023
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros host the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET. There are plenty of ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.