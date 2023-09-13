Astros vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (82-64) going head-to-head against the Oakland Athletics (46-99) at 7:10 PM (on September 13). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Astros, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (10-11, 4.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Paul Blackburn (4-4, 4.08 ERA).
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 2-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Astros are winless against the spread in their last two chances.
- The Astros have won 56, or 55.4%, of the 101 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Houston has a record of 5-3 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- The Astros have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 752 total runs this season.
- The Astros' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|Padres
|L 11-2
|Hunter Brown vs Blake Snell
|September 9
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Cristian Javier vs Seth Lugo
|September 10
|Padres
|W 12-2
|J.P. France vs Matt Waldron
|September 11
|Athletics
|L 4-0
|Framber Valdez vs Mason Miller
|September 12
|Athletics
|L 6-2
|Justin Verlander vs JP Sears
|September 13
|Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Paul Blackburn
|September 15
|@ Royals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Zack Greinke
|September 16
|@ Royals
|-
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
|September 17
|@ Royals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Brady Singer
|September 18
|Orioles
|-
|Justin Verlander vs John Means
|September 19
|Orioles
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Kyle Gibson
