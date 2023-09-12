At +30000, the Houston Texans have the second-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 12.

Watch the Texans this season on Fubo!

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Texans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Houston Betting Insights

Houston compiled an 8-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Texans games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

With 283.5 yards of total offense per game (second-worst) and 379.5 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), Houston was outplayed on both sides of the ball last season.

Last year the Texans had three wins away from home but lost every game at home.

In the AFC South the Texans were 3-2-1, and in the conference as a whole they went 3-8-1.

Texans Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Davis Mills passed for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.0%.

On the ground, Mills scored two touchdowns and picked up 108 yards.

On the ground for the Bills last season, Devin Singletary scored five touchdowns and picked up 819 yards (51.2 per game).

Also, Singletary had 38 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games a season ago, Dameon Pierce rushed for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four TDs.

In the passing game for the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).

Jalen Pitre collected five interceptions to go with 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Texans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1800 2 September 17 Colts - +15000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars - +2500 4 October 1 Steelers - +8000 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +5000 6 October 15 Saints - +3000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +15000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +15000 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1200 11 November 19 Cardinals - +50000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +2500 13 December 3 Broncos - +6600 14 December 10 @ Jets - +2500 15 December 17 @ Titans - +10000 16 December 24 Browns - +2000 17 December 31 Titans - +10000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +15000

Odds are current as of September 12 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.