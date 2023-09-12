At +1800 as of September 12, the Baltimore Ravens aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

Last season, five Ravens games hit the over.

Baltimore averaged 338.8 yards per game offensively last year (16th in ), and it gave up 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Ravens went 5-3 at home last year and 5-4 away from home.

Baltimore got eight wins as the favorite in 12 games last season, and was victorious twice (in five opportunities) as an underdog.

The Ravens were 3-3 in the AFC North and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.

Ravens Impact Players

In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.

Jackson also rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.

Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

In eight games, J.K. Dobbins rushed for 520 yards (65.0 per game) and two TDs.

Roquan Smith had three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.

Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +30000 2 September 17 @ Bengals - +1200 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +2000 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +1800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +6600 10 November 12 Browns - +2000 11 November 16 Bengals - +1200 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +6600 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +700 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1800 18 January 7 Steelers - +8000

Odds are current as of September 12 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.