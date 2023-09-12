The Philadelphia Eagles right now have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +700.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -110

-110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Eagles games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Philadelphia fired on all cylinders last season, as it ranked third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).

Last season the Eagles were 7-2 at home and 7-1 on the road.

When the underdog, Philadelphia was winless (0-1). But when favored put together a 14-1 record.

In the NFC East the Eagles were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 9-3.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts threw for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), completing 66.5% of his passes, with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Hurts scored 13 touchdowns and accumulated 760 yards.

In the passing game, A.J. Brown scored 11 TDs, hauling in 88 balls for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game).

In 13 games with the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

DeVonta Smith had 95 receptions for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Haason Reddick helped keep opposing offenses in check with 49 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +6600 2 September 14 Vikings - +6600 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers - +15000 4 October 1 Commanders - +10000 5 October 8 @ Rams - +6600 6 October 15 @ Jets - +2500 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1800 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +10000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1000 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +650 12 November 26 Bills - +1000 13 December 3 49ers - +700 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1000 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +6600 16 December 25 Giants - +8000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +50000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +8000

