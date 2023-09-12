The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks while batting .285.

McCormick has gotten a hit in 64 of 98 games this season (65.3%), including 30 multi-hit games (30.6%).

In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.3%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).

McCormick has had an RBI in 34 games this season (34.7%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43.9% of his games this season (43 of 98), with two or more runs 10 times (10.2%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .299 AVG .272 .366 OBP .365 .545 SLG .489 20 XBH 18 10 HR 10 32 RBI 31 52/15 K/BB 52/20 11 SB 5

