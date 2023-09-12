Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Athletics on September 12, 2023
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros host the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. There are multiple ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Justin Verlander Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Verlander Stats
- Justin Verlander (11-7) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 24th start of the season.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.
- Verlander has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Verlander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 6
|7.0
|4
|2
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|8
|6
|6
|3
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 27
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|5.0
|9
|5
|4
|2
|2
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 27 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 78 walks and 93 RBI (151 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.365/.446 so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 6
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
