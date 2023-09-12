Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics will take the field on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against Justin Verlander, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are eighth-best in MLB action with 198 total home runs.

Houston is seventh in MLB with a .435 slugging percentage.

The Astros rank fourth in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (750 total, 5.2 per game).

The Astros' .332 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

Astros batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Houston has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.289).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Verlander has 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Verlander will look to prolong a 17-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

In five of his 23 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres L 11-2 Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres W 12-2 Home J.P. France Matt Waldron 9/11/2023 Athletics L 4-0 Home Framber Valdez Mason Miller 9/12/2023 Athletics - Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals - Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals - Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals - Away Framber Valdez Brady Singer 9/18/2023 Orioles - Home Justin Verlander John Means

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.