The Houston Texans at the moment have the second-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +30000.

Watch the Texans this season on Fubo!

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Texans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Houston Betting Insights

Houston went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, seven Texans games hit the over.

Houston ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last year.

Last season the Texans picked up three wins on the road but lost every game at home.

The Texans were 3-2-1 in the AFC South and 3-8-1 in the AFC as a whole.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills had 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 61.0% of his throws for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game).

Mills also rushed for 108 yards and two TDs.

Devin Singletary ran for 819 yards (51.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games with the Bills last season.

In the passing game, Singletary scored one touchdown, with 38 catches for 280 yards.

Dameon Pierce ran for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In 15 games played for the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz had 57 catches for 577 yards (38.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

As a tone-setter on defense, Jalen Pitre compiled 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions in 17 games last year.

Bet on Texans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1600 2 September 17 Colts - +15000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars - +2200 4 October 1 Steelers - +6600 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +4000 6 October 15 Saints - +3000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +15000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +12500 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1300 11 November 19 Cardinals - +50000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +2200 13 December 3 Broncos - +6600 14 December 10 @ Jets - +2200 15 December 17 @ Titans - +10000 16 December 24 Browns - +2200 17 December 31 Titans - +10000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +15000

Odds are current as of September 11 at 5:15 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.