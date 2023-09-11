Texans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Houston Texans at the moment have the second-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +30000.
Texans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +800
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000
Houston Betting Insights
- Houston went 8-8-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, seven Texans games hit the over.
- Houston ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last year.
- Last season the Texans picked up three wins on the road but lost every game at home.
- The Texans were 3-2-1 in the AFC South and 3-8-1 in the AFC as a whole.
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills had 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 61.0% of his throws for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game).
- Mills also rushed for 108 yards and two TDs.
- Devin Singletary ran for 819 yards (51.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games with the Bills last season.
- In the passing game, Singletary scored one touchdown, with 38 catches for 280 yards.
- Dameon Pierce ran for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.
- In 15 games played for the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz had 57 catches for 577 yards (38.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Jalen Pitre compiled 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Ravens
|L 25-9
|+1600
|2
|September 17
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2200
|4
|October 1
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Panthers
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 12
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1300
|11
|November 19
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|12
|November 26
|Jaguars
|-
|+2200
|13
|December 3
|Broncos
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Jets
|-
|+2200
|15
|December 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|Browns
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
