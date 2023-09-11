Right now the New Orleans Saints have been given +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

Saints games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Defensively, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by surrendering just 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).

At home last year, the Saints were 4-5. Away, they were 3-5.

As the underdog, New Orleans picked up just two wins (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr passed for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his throws, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year.

On the ground for the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and picked up 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

In 16 games a season ago, Taysom Hill threw for 240 yards (15.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.4%.

Chris Olave had 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.

Demario Davis delivered one interception to go with 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +4000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +12500 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +30000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2200 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +10000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +5000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +4000 13 December 3 Lions - +1600 14 December 10 Panthers - +15000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +6600 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +12500 18 January 7 Falcons - +4000

