Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1600, the Baltimore Ravens are No. 7 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 11.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore compiled a 7-9-1 ATS record last year.
- A total of five Ravens games last season hit the over.
- Baltimore compiled 338.8 yards per game on offense last season (16th in ), and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 324.3 yards allowed per game.
- The Ravens had five wins at home last year and five on the road.
- As the underdog, Baltimore picked up just two victories (2-3) a year ago, but when favored finished 8-4.
- The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson threw for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), completing 62.3% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games last year.
- On the ground, Jackson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 764 yards.
- Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- J.K. Dobbins ran for 520 yards (65.0 per game) and two touchdowns in eight games.
- Roquan Smith compiled three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
Ravens Player Futures
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+30000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1300
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+2200
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+1600
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+2200
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+1300
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2200
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+750
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
