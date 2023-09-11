At +1600, the Baltimore Ravens are No. 7 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 11.

Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore compiled a 7-9-1 ATS record last year.

A total of five Ravens games last season hit the over.

Baltimore compiled 338.8 yards per game on offense last season (16th in ), and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 324.3 yards allowed per game.

The Ravens had five wins at home last year and five on the road.

As the underdog, Baltimore picked up just two victories (2-3) a year ago, but when favored finished 8-4.

The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson threw for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), completing 62.3% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games last year.

On the ground, Jackson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 764 yards.

Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

J.K. Dobbins ran for 520 yards (65.0 per game) and two touchdowns in eight games.

Roquan Smith compiled three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +30000 2 September 17 @ Bengals - +1300 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +2200 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +6600 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +1600 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +2200 11 November 16 Bengals - +1300 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +6600 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2200 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +750 17 December 31 Dolphins - +2000 18 January 7 Steelers - +6600

Odds are current as of September 11 at 5:14 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.