The Philadelphia Eagles at the moment have the best odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl at +700.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -120

-120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 10 Eagles games went over the point total.

Philadelphia was a tough matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (third-best with 389.1 yards per game) and total defense (second-best with 301.5 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Eagles posted a 7-2 record at home and were 7-1 away last season.

As the underdog, Philadelphia lost every game (0-1). But when favored put together a 14-1 record.

In the NFC East the Eagles were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 9-3.

Eagles Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Jalen Hurts passed for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.5%.

On the ground, Hurts scored 13 touchdowns and accumulated 760 yards.

In the passing game, A.J. Brown scored 11 TDs, catching 88 balls for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game).

In 13 games for the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

DeVonta Smith had 95 receptions for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Haason Reddick had 49 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +6600 2 September 14 Vikings - +5000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers - +12500 4 October 1 Commanders - +8000 5 October 8 @ Rams - +6600 6 October 15 @ Jets - +2200 7 October 22 Dolphins - +2000 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +8000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1100 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +700 12 November 26 Bills - +850 13 December 3 49ers - +750 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1100 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +6600 17 December 31 Cardinals - +50000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +6600

