Texans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 10 the Houston Texans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, make them the second-longest shot in the league.
Texans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +1100
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Houston Betting Insights
- Houston put together an 8-8-1 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Texans games.
- Houston ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last season.
- Last year the Texans picked up three wins away from home but were winless at home.
- In the AFC South the Texans were 3-2-1, and in the conference overall they went 3-8-1.
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills had 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 61.0% of his throws for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game).
- Mills also rushed for 108 yards and two TDs.
- On the ground with the Bills last season, Devin Singletary scored five touchdowns and picked up 819 yards (51.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Singletary scored one touchdown, with 38 receptions for 280 yards.
- Dameon Pierce ran for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.
- In 15 games played with the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz had 57 receptions for 577 yards (38.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
- In 17 games last year, Jalen Pitre totaled 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 147 tackles, and five interceptions.
Texans Player Futures
2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|4
|October 1
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|5
|October 8
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 12
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|11
|November 19
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|12
|November 26
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|14
|December 10
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
