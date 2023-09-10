The Tennessee Titans (0-0) visit the New Orleans Saints (0-0) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Saints vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: New Orleans 23 - Titans 16

New Orleans 23 - Titans 16 The Saints have a 59.7% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Saints won four of the six games they were favored on the moneyline last season (66.7%).

New Orleans finished 3-1 last year (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -148 or shorter.

Last season, the Titans won three out of the nine games in which they were the underdog.

Last season, Tennessee won two of its eight games when it was the underdog by at least +124 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Orleans (-3)



New Orleans (-3) The Saints covered the spread seven times in 17 games last year.

As a 3-point or greater favorite, New Orleans had one win ATS (1-3) last year.

The Titans covered the spread nine times in 17 games last year.

As 3-point underdogs or greater, Tennessee went 4-2-1 against the spread last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (42)



Under (42) New Orleans and Tennessee combined to average 5.1 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 42 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 41.4 points per game last season, 0.6 fewer than the point total for this matchup.

The Saints and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Last season, five Titans games went over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.