Robert Woods has a good matchup when his Houston Texans meet the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens gave up 232.2 passing yards per game last year, seventh-worst in the league.

Last season, Woods caught 53 balls (on 91 targets) for 527 yards and two scores, averaging 31.0 yards per game.

Woods vs. the Ravens

Woods vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Baltimore allowed five players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Ravens last season, 18 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Baltimore allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Woods will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense a season ago (232.2 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens' defense was ranked fifth in the NFL at 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game last year.

Robert Woods Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Woods Receiving Insights

Woods hit the over on receiving yards prop bets in 35.3% of his games (six of 17) last year.

With 527 receiving yards on 91 targets last season, he was 123rd in the NFL (5.8 yards per target).

Woods had a touchdown catch twice last year, out of 17 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those games.

Woods' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 9/11/2022 Week 1 2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/19/2022 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/25/2022 Week 3 9 TAR / 4 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/9/2022 Week 5 8 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/23/2022 Week 7 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/30/2022 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2022 Week 10 7 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/17/2022 Week 11 7 TAR / 6 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/27/2022 Week 12 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/4/2022 Week 13 5 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/11/2022 Week 14 7 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/18/2022 Week 15 4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/24/2022 Week 16 5 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/29/2022 Week 17 9 TAR / 5 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 1/7/2023 Week 18 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.