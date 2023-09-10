According to sportsbooks, the Baltimore Ravens (0-0) are double-digit, 10-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 against the Houston Texans (0-0). This contest has a listed total of 43.5 points.

Ravens vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Baltimore vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: CBS

Ravens vs. Texans Betting Insights

Against the spread, Baltimore went 7-9-1 last season.

The Ravens were winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 10-point favorites last year.

In 17 Baltimore games last season, five went over the total.

Houston beat the spread eight times in 17 games last season.

The Texans were an underdog by 10 points or more five times last year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

In 17 Houston games last year, seven of them hit the over.

Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs J.K. Dobbins - - 54.5 (-118) - - - Lamar Jackson 215.5 (-115) 1.5 (+120) 55.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Texans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs C.J. Stroud - - - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

