One of the best pass-catchers in football last year will be on display when Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Lamar Jackson Touchdown Odds

Jackson Odds to Score First TD: +500

Jackson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Dameon Pierce Touchdown Odds

Pierce Odds to Score First TD: +1200

Pierce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +460

More Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nelson Agholor - - - Mark Andrews - - 48.5 (0) Rashod Bateman - - 37.5 (0) Odell Beckham Jr. - - 37.5 (0) J.K. Dobbins - 62.5 (0) 11.5 (0) Devin Duvernay - - - Gus Edwards - 29.5 (0) - Zay Flowers - - 43.5 (0) Justice Hill - - - Lamar Jackson 218.5 (0) 50.5 (0) - Charlie Kolar - - - Isaiah Likely - - 35.5 (0) Patrick Ricard - - -

More Texans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Dare Ogunbowale - - - Robert Woods - - 28.5 (0) Dalton Schultz - - 33.5 (+100) Noah Brown - - 17.5 (0) Mike Boone - - - Devin Singletary - 19.5 (0) - Brevin Jordan - - - Dameon Pierce - 54.5 (0) 14.5 (0) John Metchie - - - Teagan Quitoriano - - - Nico Collins - - 41.5 (0) C.J. Stroud 197.5 (0) 13.5 (0) - Xavier Hutchinson - - - Nathaniel Dell - - 18.5 (0)

