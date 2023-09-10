Ravens vs. Texans Player Props & Odds – Week 1
One of the best pass-catchers in football last year will be on display when Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Want to make a bet on one of the top contributors in this game between the Ravens and the Texans? See below for everything you need to know.
Lamar Jackson Touchdown Odds
- Jackson Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Jackson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250
Dameon Pierce Touchdown Odds
- Pierce Odds to Score First TD: +1200
- Pierce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +460
More Ravens Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Nelson Agholor
|-
|-
|-
|Mark Andrews
|-
|-
|48.5 (0)
|Rashod Bateman
|-
|-
|37.5 (0)
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|-
|-
|37.5 (0)
|J.K. Dobbins
|-
|62.5 (0)
|11.5 (0)
|Devin Duvernay
|-
|-
|-
|Gus Edwards
|-
|29.5 (0)
|-
|Zay Flowers
|-
|-
|43.5 (0)
|Justice Hill
|-
|-
|-
|Lamar Jackson
|218.5 (0)
|50.5 (0)
|-
|Charlie Kolar
|-
|-
|-
|Isaiah Likely
|-
|-
|35.5 (0)
|Patrick Ricard
|-
|-
|-
More Texans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Dare Ogunbowale
|-
|-
|-
|Robert Woods
|-
|-
|28.5 (0)
|Dalton Schultz
|-
|-
|33.5 (+100)
|Noah Brown
|-
|-
|17.5 (0)
|Mike Boone
|-
|-
|-
|Devin Singletary
|-
|19.5 (0)
|-
|Brevin Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|Dameon Pierce
|-
|54.5 (0)
|14.5 (0)
|John Metchie
|-
|-
|-
|Teagan Quitoriano
|-
|-
|-
|Nico Collins
|-
|-
|41.5 (0)
|C.J. Stroud
|197.5 (0)
|13.5 (0)
|-
|Xavier Hutchinson
|-
|-
|-
|Nathaniel Dell
|-
|-
|18.5 (0)
