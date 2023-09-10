The Baltimore Ravens (0-0) and the Houston Texans (0-0) play at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Texans

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: CBS

Ravens vs. Texans Insights (2022)

The Ravens racked up 20.6 points per game last year, 4.1 fewer than the Texans allowed per contest (24.7).

Houston scored 17.0 points per game last season, comparable to the 18.5 Baltimore surrendered.

The Ravens racked up 40.7 fewer yards per game (338.8) than the Texans gave up per outing (379.5) last season.

Houston averaged 40.8 fewer yards per game (283.5) than Baltimore gave up (324.3) per matchup last year.

Last year the Ravens ran for 10.2 fewer yards per game (160.0) than the Texans allowed per contest (170.2).

Last year Houston ran for just 5.3 fewer yards (86.8) than Baltimore allowed per outing (92.1).

The Ravens had 21 giveaways last season, while the Texans had 27 takeaways.

Houston turned the ball over 28 times last year, three more turnovers than Baltimore forced (25).

Ravens Home Performance (2022)

The Ravens' average points scored (19.1) and conceded (17.4) at home were both lower than their overall averages of 20.6 and 18.5, respectively.

At home, the Ravens racked up 310.0 yards per game and gave up 331.9. That's less than they gained overall (338.8), but more than they allowed (324.3).

Baltimore's averages of passing yards gained (165.8) and conceded (224.1) at home were both lower than its overall averages of 178.8 and 232.2, respectively.

The Ravens accumulated 144.3 rushing yards per game at home (15.7 less than their overall average), and gave up 107.8 at home (15.7 more than overall).

At home, the Ravens converted 38.6% of third downs and allowed 38.1% to be converted. That's less than they converted overall (41.7%), and more than they allowed (34.9%).

Ravens Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Houston - CBS 9/17/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS 9/24/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 10/1/2023 at Cleveland - CBS

Texans Away Performance (2022)

In road games a season ago, the Texans put up 18.6 points per game and conceded 23.2. That was more than they scored overall (17.0), but less than they allowed (24.7).

The Texans' average yards gained on the road (309.3) were higher than their overall average (283.5). But their average yards conceded in road games (368.3) were lower than overall (379.5).

On the road, Houston racked up 223.1 passing yards per game and conceded 202.3. That was more than it gained overall (196.7), and less than it allowed (209.3).

The Texans' average rushing yards gained (86.2) and allowed (166.0) on the road were both lower than their overall averages of 86.8 and 170.2, respectively.

The Texans converted 34.5% of third downs on the road last year (4.2% higher than their overall average), and gave up 39.0% in road games (0.1% higher than overall).

Texans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Baltimore - CBS 9/17/2023 Indianapolis - FOX 9/24/2023 at Jacksonville - FOX 10/1/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS

