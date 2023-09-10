The Baltimore Ravens' (0-0) injury report ahead of their game against the Houston Texans (0-0) currently has four players. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 10 from M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round last season after finishing 10-7. They scored 20.6 points per game (19th in the league) while their defense conceded 18.5 (third).

The Texans' record was 3-13-1 in 2022, and they missed the postseason. They averaged 17 points per game on offense (30th in the NFL) while giving up 24.7 per contest on defense (27th).

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Mark Andrews TE Quad Questionable Ronnie Stanley OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Marlon Humphrey CB Foot Out Odell Beckham Jr. WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dare Ogunbowale RB Hamstring Questionable Jimmie Ward S Hip Out Blake Cashman LB Hamstring Out Christian Harris LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice John Metchie WR Hamstring Out

Ravens vs. Texans Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ravens Season Insights (2022)

The Ravens ranked 16th in total offense (338.8 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last year.

Baltimore owned the 19th-ranked offense last season (20.6 points per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with only 18.5 points allowed per game.

The Ravens ranked fifth-worst in passing offense last season (178.8 passing yards per game), but they played better on defense, ranking 26th with 232.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Baltimore was a tough opponent for opposing teams in the running game last season, as it ranked top-five in both rushing offense (second-best with 160 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (third-best with 92.1 rushing yards allowed per game).

With 25 forced turnovers (eighth in NFL) against 21 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL) last season, the Ravens' +4 turnover margin ranked ninth in the league.

Texans Season Insights (2022)

The Texans ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last season.

Houston was a bottom-five scoring offense last year, ranking third-worst with 17 points per contest. Defensively, it ranked 27th in the NFL (24.7 points allowed per game).

The Texans ranked 25th in pass offense (196.7 passing yards per game) and 10th in pass defense (209.3 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

It was a rough campaign for Houston in terms of running the ball last season, as it ranked second-worst in rushing offense (86.8 rushing yards per game) and worst in rushing defense (170.2 rushing yards per game allowed).

With 27 forced turnovers (fourth in NFL) against 28 turnovers committed (31st in NFL), the Texans (-1) had the 16th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season.

Ravens vs. Texans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-9.5)

Ravens (-9.5) Moneyline: Ravens (-450), Texans (+350)

Ravens (-450), Texans (+350) Total: 43.5 points

