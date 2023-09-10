The Baltimore Ravens (0-0) and the Houston Texans (0-0) meet at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Ravens and the Texans.

Ravens vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 9.5 43.5 -450 +350

Ravens vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 43.5 points five times.

Baltimore had an average total of 42.7 in its outings last season, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Ravens were 7-9-1 against the spread last season.

The Ravens finished 8-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

Baltimore played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

Houston Texans

The Texans combined with their opponent to score more than 43.5 points in seven of 17 games last season.

Houston had a 43.2-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 0.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Texans had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Texans were underdogs in 17 games last season and won three (17.6%) of those contests.

Last season, Houston was at least a +350 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Ravens vs. Texans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Ravens 20.6 19 18.5 3 42.7 5 Texans 17 30 24.7 27 43.2 7

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 42.5 42.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24.1 23.6 ATS Record 7-9-1 2-6-0 5-3-1 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 1-7-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-4 5-2 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-1 2-2

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 44.5 42.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 25.8 25.0 ATS Record 8-8-1 3-5-0 5-3-1 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-13-1 0-7-1 3-6

