The Baltimore Ravens (0-0) and the Houston Texans (0-0) meet at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Ravens and the Texans.

Ravens vs. Texans Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • City: Baltimore, Maryland
  • Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Ravens 9.5 43.5 -450 +350

Ravens vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Baltimore Ravens

  • Ravens games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 43.5 points five times.
  • Baltimore had an average total of 42.7 in its outings last season, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Ravens were 7-9-1 against the spread last season.
  • The Ravens finished 8-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • Baltimore played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

Houston Texans

  • The Texans combined with their opponent to score more than 43.5 points in seven of 17 games last season.
  • Houston had a 43.2-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 0.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • The Texans had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
  • The Texans were underdogs in 17 games last season and won three (17.6%) of those contests.
  • Last season, Houston was at least a +350 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Ravens vs. Texans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total
Ravens 20.6 19 18.5 3 42.7 5
Texans 17 30 24.7 27 43.2 7
Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 42.7 42.5 42.8
Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24.1 23.6
ATS Record 7-9-1 2-6-0 5-3-1
Over/Under Record 5-12-0 1-7-0 4-5-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 8-4 5-2 3-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-1 2-2

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 43.2 44.5 42.1
Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 25.8 25.0
ATS Record 8-8-1 3-5-0 5-3-1
Over/Under Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-13-1 0-7-1 3-6

