Ravens vs. Texans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Baltimore Ravens (0-0) and the Houston Texans (0-0) meet at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Ravens and the Texans.
Ravens vs. Texans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Ravens
|9.5
|43.5
|-450
|+350
Ravens vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats
Baltimore Ravens
- Ravens games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 43.5 points five times.
- Baltimore had an average total of 42.7 in its outings last season, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Ravens were 7-9-1 against the spread last season.
- The Ravens finished 8-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Baltimore played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.
Houston Texans
- The Texans combined with their opponent to score more than 43.5 points in seven of 17 games last season.
- Houston had a 43.2-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 0.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Texans had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Texans were underdogs in 17 games last season and won three (17.6%) of those contests.
- Last season, Houston was at least a +350 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.
Ravens vs. Texans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Ravens
|20.6
|19
|18.5
|3
|42.7
|5
|Texans
|17
|30
|24.7
|27
|43.2
|7
Ravens Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.7
|42.5
|42.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.8
|24.1
|23.6
|ATS Record
|7-9-1
|2-6-0
|5-3-1
|Over/Under Record
|5-12-0
|1-7-0
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-4
|5-2
|3-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|0-1
|2-2
Texans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.2
|44.5
|42.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.4
|25.8
|25.0
|ATS Record
|8-8-1
|3-5-0
|5-3-1
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-13-1
|0-7-1
|3-6
