Based on our computer model, the Baltimore Ravens will beat the Houston Texans when they square off at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Offensively, the Ravens ranked 16th in the NFL with 338.8 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest). With 283.5 yards of total offense per game (second-worst) and 379.5 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), the Texans were outplayed on both sides of the ball last season.

Ravens vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (-9.5) Under (43.5) Ravens 29, Texans 11

Ravens Betting Info

The Ravens have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

Baltimore compiled a 7-9-1 record against the spread last season.

The Ravens did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Last season, five Baltimore games went over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 43.5 points, 0.8 more than the average point total for Ravens games a year ago.

Texans Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 22.2% chance of a victory for the Texans.

Houston compiled an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.

The Texans covered the spread four times last season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

In Houston games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Texans games averaged 43.2 total points last season, 0.3 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Ravens vs. Texans 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baltimore 20.6 18.5 19.1 17.4 21.9 19.6 Houston 17 24.7 15.3 26.4 18.6 23.2

