The Baltimore Ravens (0-0) square off against the Houston Texans (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.

This week's game that pits the Ravens against the Texans is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Ravens vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Ravens were winning eight times, were losing six times, and were tied three times at the end of the first quarter last year.

On offense, Baltimore averaged 3.5 points in the first quarter (20th-ranked) last season. From a defensive standpoint, it gave up 3.1 points on average in the first quarter (fifth-ranked).

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Texans had the lead five times, were behind eight times, and were tied four times.

On offense, the Texans averaged 3.6 points in the first quarter (18th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 4.8 points on average in the first quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

The Ravens won the second quarter 10 times, lost five times, and tied two times in 17 games last year.

In the second quarter last year, Baltimore averaged 7.4 points on offense (11th-ranked) and allowed an average of 4.6 points on defense (best in NFL).

The Texans won the second quarter in seven games last year, lost the second quarter in six games, and they tied in the second quarter in four games.

In the second quarter last year, the Texans averaged 5.7 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 6.8 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Ravens won the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

In the third quarter last season, Baltimore averaged 4.7 points scored on offense (16th-ranked). On defense, it surrendered an average of 3.2 points (fourth-ranked) in the third quarter.

The Texans outscored their opponent in the third quarter in 10 games last year, lost the third quarter in six games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

In the third quarter last year, the Texans averaged 5.4 points on offense (10th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 3.9 points on defense (12th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In the Ravens' 17 games last season, they won the fourth quarter four times, lost 10 times, and tied three times.

In the fourth quarter last year, Baltimore averaged 5.1 points on offense and surrendered an average of 7.5 points on defense.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Texans outscored their opponent in that quarter in eight games last year and were outscored in that quarter in nine games.

The Texans' offense averaged 5.1 points in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, they gave up 6.2 points on average in that quarter.

Ravens vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Ravens led after the first half in 11 games, were losing after the first half in five games, and were tied after the first half in one game.

In the first half, Baltimore averaged 10.8 points on offense last season (16th-ranked). It allowed an average of 7.8 points on defense (best in NFL) in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Texans had the lead six times (1-4-1 in those games), trailed seven times (1-6), and were tied four times (1-3).

In the first half last year, the Texans averaged 9.3 points on offense (24th-ranked) and allowed an average of 11.5 points on defense (18th-ranked).

2nd Half

Through 17 games last year, the Ravens outscored their opponent in the second half eight times, lost seven times, and were knotted up two times.

In the second half last year, Baltimore averaged 9.8 points on offense. It ceded an average of 10.8 points on defense in the second half.

The Texans outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games last season (3-4 record in those games), and were outscored in the second half in 10 games (0-9-1).

In the second half last year, the Texans averaged 10.5 points on offense and allowed an average of 10.1 points on defense.

