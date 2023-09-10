Wanting to bet on which player will be the first to get into the end zone in the upcoming Week 1 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET? Mark Andrews, at +650, is one of the favorites to score the game's first TD. Continue reading for more odds and insights.

Ravens vs. Texans First TD Odds

Ravens Players First TD Odds Mark Andrews +650 J.K. Dobbins +700 Lamar Jackson +900 Texans Players First TD Odds Dameon Pierce +900 Nico Collins +2000 C.J. Stroud +2200

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Ravens to Score First TD Texans to Score First TD -250 +175

The Ravens suited up for one game last season, and they failed to score the first touchdown of a game.

As far as touchdowns scored per game, the Ravens ranked 24th in the league last season, averaging two touchdowns per contest.

The Texans hit the field for 17 games last season, and on six occasions, they were the first team to score a touchdown.

Of those six games where the Texans scored the first TD last season, five contests started with a passing TD, and one game began with a rushing score.

As far as TDs scored per game, the Texans ranked 28th in the NFL last season, averaging 1.7 touchdowns per contest.

Ravens vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

