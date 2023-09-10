Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Ravens vs. Texans Game – Week 1
The Baltimore Ravens (0-0) meet the Houston Texans (0-0) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Ravens vs. Texans?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Baltimore 29 - Texans 11
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Ravens an 82.9% chance to win.
- The Ravens went 8-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Baltimore played as a moneyline favorite of -485 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.
- The Texans won three, or 17.6%, of the 17 games they played as underdogs last season.
- Last season, Houston was at least a +370 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Baltimore (-9.5)
- The Ravens had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- Baltimore went winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites last year.
- The Texans' record against the spread last season was 8-8-1.
- As 9.5-point underdogs or more, Houston went 4-1 against the spread last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (43.5)
- Baltimore and Houston combined to average 5.9 less points per game a season ago than the total of 43.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 43.2 points per game last season, 0.3 fewer than the point total for this game.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Ravens games.
- Texans games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last year.
Lamar Jackson Rushing Yards (Our pick: 49.5/Under)
|Games (2022)
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|12
|186.8
|17
|63.7
|3
C.J. Stroud Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games (2022)
