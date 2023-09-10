The Baltimore Ravens (0-0) meet the Houston Texans (0-0) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Ravens vs. Texans?

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Baltimore 29 - Texans 11

Baltimore 29 - Texans 11 The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Ravens an 82.9% chance to win.

The Ravens went 8-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

Baltimore played as a moneyline favorite of -485 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

The Texans won three, or 17.6%, of the 17 games they played as underdogs last season.

Last season, Houston was at least a +370 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Baltimore (-9.5)



Baltimore (-9.5) The Ravens had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Baltimore went winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites last year.

The Texans' record against the spread last season was 8-8-1.

As 9.5-point underdogs or more, Houston went 4-1 against the spread last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43.5)



Under (43.5) Baltimore and Houston combined to average 5.9 less points per game a season ago than the total of 43.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 43.2 points per game last season, 0.3 fewer than the point total for this game.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Ravens games.

Texans games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last year.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Yards (Our pick: 49.5/Under)

Games (2022) Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 12 186.8 17 63.7 3

C.J. Stroud Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games (2022)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.