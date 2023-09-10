Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 10.
Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +220
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore went 7-9-1 ATS last season.
- The Ravens and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.
- Offensively, Baltimore ranked 16th in the with 338.8 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).
- Last year the Ravens were 5-3 at home and 5-4 on the road.
- When the underdog, Baltimore picked up just two wins (2-3) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 8-4.
- The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), completing 62.3% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games last year.
- Jackson also rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.
- Mark Andrews had 73 receptions for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- J.K. Dobbins rushed for 520 yards (65.0 per game) and two touchdowns in eight games.
- On defense last year, Roquan Smith helped set the tone with three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.
Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Ravens Player Futures
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+1700
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
Odds are current as of September 10 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.