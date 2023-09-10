The Baltimore Ravens have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 10.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore went 7-9-1 ATS last season.

The Ravens and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, Baltimore ranked 16th in the with 338.8 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Ravens were 5-3 at home and 5-4 on the road.

When the underdog, Baltimore picked up just two wins (2-3) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 8-4.

The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), completing 62.3% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games last year.

Jackson also rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.

Mark Andrews had 73 receptions for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 520 yards (65.0 per game) and two touchdowns in eight games.

On defense last year, Roquan Smith helped set the tone with three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans - +20000 2 September 17 @ Bengals - +1100 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +3500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +5000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +1700 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +40000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +3500 10 November 12 Browns - +3500 11 November 16 Bengals - +1100 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +1000 17 December 31 Dolphins - +2500 18 January 7 Steelers - +5000

