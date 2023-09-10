Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman has a tough matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans gave up the 10th-fewest passing yards last year, 209.3 per game.

Bateman's stat line last year: 15 catches, 285 receiving yards, two TDs, 47.5 yards per game (on 28 targets).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Bateman and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bateman vs. the Texans

Bateman vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston let six players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Texans allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Through the air, Houston did not allow an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass against it last year.

The 209.3 yards per game allowed by the Texans through the air last season were the 10th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Texans conceded 15 TDs in the passing game last year (0.9 per game) to rank first among NFL defenses.

Watch Ravens vs Texans on Fubo!

Ravens Player Previews

Rashod Bateman Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (0)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Bateman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bateman Receiving Insights

Bateman went over on receiving yards prop bets in three of his six games (50.0%) a season ago.

Last year he picked up 10.2 yards per target (28 targets, 285 yards).

Bateman had a touchdown catch twice last season, out of six games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Bateman's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 9/11/2022 Week 1 5 TAR / 2 REC / 59 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/18/2022 Week 2 7 TAR / 4 REC / 108 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/2/2022 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/23/2022 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/27/2022 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.