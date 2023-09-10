Houston Texans receiver Noah Brown has a good matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens conceded the seventh-most passing yards last year, 232.2 per game.

Brown added 555 receiving yards on 43 grabs (on 74 targets) and three touchdowns last season. He averaged 34.7 receiving yards per tilt.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Brown and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brown vs. the Ravens

Brown vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Versus Baltimore last season, five players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Ravens gave up a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Against Baltimore last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The 232.2 passing yards the Ravens allowed on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the pass.

The Ravens' defense was ranked fifth in the league at 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game last year.

Watch Texans vs Ravens on Fubo!

Texans Player Previews

Noah Brown Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (0)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Brown with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brown Receiving Insights

Brown hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in seven of 13 games last year (53.8%).

With 555 receiving yards on 74 targets last season, he was 65th in the NFL (7.5 yards per target).

Brown had a receiving touchdown in two of 15 games last season, and scored multiple receiving TDs once.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Brown's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 9/11/2022 Week 1 9 TAR / 5 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/18/2022 Week 2 5 TAR / 5 REC / 91 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 9/26/2022 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/2/2022 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/9/2022 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/16/2022 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/23/2022 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/13/2022 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/20/2022 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/4/2022 Week 13 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/11/2022 Week 14 6 TAR / 4 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/18/2022 Week 15 9 TAR / 6 REC / 49 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/24/2022 Week 16 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/29/2022 Week 17 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 1/8/2023 Week 18 6 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 1/16/2023 Wild Card 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 1/22/2023 Divisional 2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.