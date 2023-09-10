Noah Brown Week 1 Preview vs. the Ravens
Houston Texans receiver Noah Brown has a good matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens conceded the seventh-most passing yards last year, 232.2 per game.
Brown added 555 receiving yards on 43 grabs (on 74 targets) and three touchdowns last season. He averaged 34.7 receiving yards per tilt.
Brown vs. the Ravens
- Brown vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games
- Versus Baltimore last season, five players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- In terms of pass D, the Ravens gave up a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.
- Against Baltimore last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- The 232.2 passing yards the Ravens allowed on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the pass.
- The Ravens' defense was ranked fifth in the league at 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game last year.
Noah Brown Receiving Props vs. the Ravens
- Receiving Yards: 19.5 (0)
Brown Receiving Insights
- Brown hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in seven of 13 games last year (53.8%).
- With 555 receiving yards on 74 targets last season, he was 65th in the NFL (7.5 yards per target).
- Brown had a receiving touchdown in two of 15 games last season, and scored multiple receiving TDs once.
Brown's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Buccaneers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|9 TAR / 5 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|5 TAR / 5 REC / 91 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|9/26/2022
|Week 3
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|4 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Vikings
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|9 TAR / 6 REC / 49 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Eagles
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Titans
|12/29/2022
|Week 17
|4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|6 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|1/16/2023
|Wild Card
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|1/22/2023
|Divisional
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
