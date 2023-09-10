Nico Collins has a good matchup when his Houston Texans face the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens gave up 232.2 passing yards per game last year, seventh-worst in the league.

Collins received got 66 targets last season and converted them into 37 catches for 481 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 48.1 yards per contest.

Collins vs. the Ravens

Collins vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Baltimore allowed five players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Ravens allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Baltimore allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The 232.2 yards per game conceded by the Ravens through the air last year were the 26th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Ravens' defense was ranked fifth in the league with 20 passing TDs allowed last year.

Nico Collins Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 42.5 (-118)

Collins Receiving Insights

Collins went over on receiving yards prop bets in five of his nine games (55.6%) a season ago.

With 481 receiving yards on 66 targets last year, he was 79th in the league (7.3 yards per target).

In two of 10 games last season, Collins had a receiving touchdown. But he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Collins' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 9/11/2022 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/18/2022 Week 2 9 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/2/2022 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/9/2022 Week 5 6 TAR / 4 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/23/2022 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/13/2022 Week 10 10 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/20/2022 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/27/2022 Week 12 9 TAR / 6 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/4/2022 Week 13 10 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

