Michael Brantley vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Brantley -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the mound, on September 10 at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Padres.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley is hitting .348 with a double and two home runs.
- In four of seven games this season (57.1%) Brantley has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (57.1%).
- In seven games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Brantley has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 42.9% of his games.
- In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|.333
|AVG
|.364
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.727
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|0/0
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Waldron (0-2) to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
