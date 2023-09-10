Mauricio Dubon vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mauricio Dubon -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the hill, on September 10 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .275 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
- Dubon will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers during his last games.
- Dubon has reached base via a hit in 81 games this season (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- Dubon has driven in a run in 32 games this year (28.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.0%).
- He has scored in 55 games this year (49.1%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|58
|.254
|AVG
|.292
|.284
|OBP
|.323
|.342
|SLG
|.453
|12
|XBH
|23
|2
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|30
|26/9
|K/BB
|35/8
|1
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Waldron (0-2) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
