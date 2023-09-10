Mark Andrews Week 1 Preview vs. the Texans
Baltimore Ravens receiver Mark Andrews has a tough matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the 10th-fewest passing yards last year, 209.3 per game.
Andrews was the most prolific pass-catcher among the current Ravens last season, as the sixth-year man was targeted 113 times and amassed 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 ypg) with five TDs.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Andrews and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Andrews vs. the Texans
- Andrews vs the Texans (since 2021): No games
- Through the air, Houston allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.
- In terms of pass D, the Texans gave up a touchdown reception to 15 players last season.
- Last season, no player hauled in more than one TD pass versus Houston.
- The Texans were the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the pass last season. They gave up 209.3 passing yards per game.
- The Texans' defense ranked first in NFL play last season by giving up 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Watch Ravens vs Texans on Fubo!
Mark Andrews Receiving Props vs. the Texans
- Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Andrews with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Andrews Receiving Insights
- In seven of his 15 games (46.7%) last season, Andrews went over on receiving yards prop bets.
- With 847 receiving yards on 113 targets last season, he was 65th in the league (7.5 yards per target).
- Andrews had a touchdown catch in four games last year, out of 15 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only once.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Andrews' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Jets
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|11 TAR / 9 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|13 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bills
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|10 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|11 TAR / 7 REC / 106 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|10/27/2022
|Week 8
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Browns
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|7 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Falcons
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|9 TAR / 9 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|10 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.