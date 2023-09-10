Baltimore Ravens receiver Mark Andrews has a tough matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the 10th-fewest passing yards last year, 209.3 per game.

Andrews was the most prolific pass-catcher among the current Ravens last season, as the sixth-year man was targeted 113 times and amassed 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 ypg) with five TDs.

Andrews vs. the Texans

Andrews vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Through the air, Houston allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Texans gave up a touchdown reception to 15 players last season.

Last season, no player hauled in more than one TD pass versus Houston.

The Texans were the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the pass last season. They gave up 209.3 passing yards per game.

The Texans' defense ranked first in NFL play last season by giving up 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Mark Andrews Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Andrews Receiving Insights

In seven of his 15 games (46.7%) last season, Andrews went over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 847 receiving yards on 113 targets last season, he was 65th in the league (7.5 yards per target).

Andrews had a touchdown catch in four games last year, out of 15 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only once.

Andrews' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/18/2022 Week 2 11 TAR / 9 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/25/2022 Week 3 13 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/2/2022 Week 4 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/9/2022 Week 5 10 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/16/2022 Week 6 11 TAR / 7 REC / 106 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/23/2022 Week 7 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/27/2022 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/20/2022 Week 11 8 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/27/2022 Week 12 7 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/4/2022 Week 13 7 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/11/2022 Week 14 6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/17/2022 Week 15 7 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/24/2022 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 1/1/2023 Week 17 9 TAR / 9 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 1/15/2023 Wild Card 10 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

