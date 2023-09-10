Lamar Jackson has a difficult matchup when his Baltimore Ravens face the Houston Texans in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans allowed 209.3 passing yards per game last year, 10th-best in the NFL.

Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), completing 62.3% of his throws (203-for-326), with 17 TDs and seven INTs last season. Jackson also added 764 rushing yards on 112 carries three rushing touchdowns (63.7 yards per game).

Jackson vs. the Texans

Jackson vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Against Houston last season, three players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Texans allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Houston allowed at least two touchdown passes to five opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Texans didn't allow a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in a tilt last year.

The Texans yielded 209.3 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the pass last season.

The Texans' defense ranked first in NFL play last season by giving up 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the Texans

Passing Yards: 221.5 (-115)

221.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)

Jackson Passing Insights

Last year Jackson went over his passing yards prop total in four of 12 opportunities.

The Ravens threw the football in 48.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 51.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson averaged 6.9 yards per pass attempt last year, 21st in the league.

Jackson had a passing touchdown in nine of 12 games last year, with multiple passing TDs in four of them.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the Texans

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-115)

Jackson Rushing Insights

Jackson hit the over on his rushing yards total in six games (50.0%) out of 12 opportunities last season.

Jackson rushed for a score in three of his games last year, but did not run for more than one in a single contest.

Jackson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 9/11/2022 Week 1 17-for-30 / 213 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/18/2022 Week 2 21-for-29 / 318 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 119 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 9/25/2022 Week 3 18-for-29 / 218 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 11 ATT / 107 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bills 10/2/2022 Week 4 20-for-29 / 144 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 11 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/9/2022 Week 5 19-for-32 / 174 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 12 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/16/2022 Week 6 17-for-32 / 210 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 7 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/23/2022 Week 7 9-for-16 / 120 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/27/2022 Week 8 27-for-38 / 238 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/7/2022 Week 9 12-for-22 / 133 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 82 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/20/2022 Week 11 24-for-33 / 209 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 11 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD at Jaguars 11/27/2022 Week 12 16-for-32 / 254 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 14 ATT / 89 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/4/2022 Week 13 3-for-4 / 11 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

