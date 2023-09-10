Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .465 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the mound, on September 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .267 with 29 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Pena enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .346.

Pena has gotten a hit in 86 of 130 games this year (66.2%), including 39 multi-hit games (30.0%).

In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.7%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

Pena has an RBI in 33 of 130 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 56 games this year (43.1%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 63 .253 AVG .281 .326 OBP .329 .386 SLG .404 22 XBH 20 5 HR 5 23 RBI 25 44/22 K/BB 69/15 8 SB 3

