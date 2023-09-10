J.K. Dobbins has a favorable matchup when his Baltimore Ravens face the Houston Texans in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans allowed 170.2 rushing yards per game last year, worst in the NFL.

Dobbins churned out 520 yards on 92 carries (65.0 ypg), with two rushing TDs last year.

Dobbins vs. the Texans

Dobbins vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games In terms of run defense, the Texans allowed eight players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Houston allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

The Texans allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last season.

The Texans allowed 170.2 rushing yards per game last season to be the NFL's worst run defense.

The Ravens are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked rushing defense in terms of touchdowns allowed (25 TDs conceded a season ago).

J.K. Dobbins Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 59.5 (-115)

Dobbins Rushing Insights

Dobbins hit the over on his rushing yards total in three games (37.5%) out of eight opportunities last season.

The Ravens ran 48.1% passing plays and 51.9% running plays last season. They were 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Dobbins had a rushing touchdown in two games last year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Dobbins' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Patriots 9/25/2022 Week 3 7 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/2/2022 Week 4 13 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bengals 10/9/2022 Week 5 8 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/16/2022 Week 6 7 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/11/2022 Week 14 15 ATT / 120 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/17/2022 Week 15 13 ATT / 125 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/24/2022 Week 16 12 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 1/1/2023 Week 17 17 ATT / 93 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 1/15/2023 Wild Card 13 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD

